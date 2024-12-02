Brazils Cielo supports Bitcoin

Users will be able to send crypto to devices via a QR code, but an account with Uzzo or Criptohub, Cielo’s network partners, will be needed. However, from October 2019, the company is planning to accept crypto payments without the need for a POS device.

Mobile app CieloPay, which will launch on 14 October, would be used to generate the QR code instead. It will enable remote payments through applications such as WhatsApp and online stores. Moreover, the company’s banking partners, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco Bradesco, are backing the new crypto payments offering.