Brazilians to increase spendings on ecommerce after the pandemic

EBANX conducted a survey with more than 1,500 consumers of international websites in Brazil, between April and May 2020. According to the press release, the data shows that within the scenario of COVID-19, many Brazilians expect to maintain or increase the purchasing frequency on international ecommerce websites. Most of those who shopped frequently on international websites before the pandemic show a tendency to maintain or increase the frequency during the pandemic (53%). The same behaviour is shown among the survey participants who are currently receiving government financial aid.

Moreover, boleto bancário – a Brazilian payment method that allows payment with cash – is still a very important option for Brazilians who buy on ecommerce, as more than 34% of all survey respondents said they normally chose to pay their international purchases with it before the pandemic. The preference for this payment method was always above 30% among all family income ranges, except for the highest one – and even in this range, the preference was still significant, with a result of 22%. Besides, most of Brazilians who paid for their international purchases with boleto before COVID-19 said they would not change the payment method during the pandemic (86%).

However, what changed in the current scenario is the way they pay it. Therefore, 67% of Brazilians who were already buying on international websites with boleto before the pandemic stated that they will choose an online payment experience to pay the boleto during the pandemic. This behaviour may be the result of social distancing measures, with restricted operation at many lottery stores, bank branches and other places authorised to charge these amounts in the country.

In addition to the boleto, instalments also appeared as an important payment method, regardless of the family income range, as almost 54% of all respondents stated that they prefer to pay for their international purchases with instalments during the pandemic.