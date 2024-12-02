Brazilian ecommerce startup raises USD 2.6 mln in investment round

This investment is Canary’s second collaboration with Shopper following the USD 1.1 million investment in June 2019.

Shopper is a monthly subscription-based delivery service for nonperishable food items, toiletries, beverages, utilities, and more. It is a process based on consumers’ needs and consumption, the platform anticipating users’ needs. Before the pantry runs dry, it sends emails or texts to customers to let them know when it is time for them to fill up and program their next shipment.

Also, while shopping over the platform, customers can compare prices to see how much money they save with Shopper.