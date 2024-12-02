Brazilian ecommerce market keeps growing

Internet penetration encourages the further growth of ecommerce in this particular country, with over half of the population being connected to internet in 2013. Price comparison websites were popular among internet users, with the highest ranking site having more visitors than the websites of top retailers. The primary product category among purchasers in Brazilian B2C ecommerce in 2012 was household appliances. Still, in the first half of 2013 fashion and accessories ranked highest in terms of sales.

M-commerce and cross-border shopping are on the rise in Brazil, the same source indicates. In H1 2013, the mobile channel almost tripled its share in the total B2C ecommerce sales and a growth in the use of smartphones and tablets is under way.

Additionally, cross-border online shopping has become popular in the respective country. The primary product categories in cross-border B2C ecommerce in 12 months to July 2013 were computer hardware and personal electronics. The US and China were preferred by Brazilian online shoppers.

As to delivery options, over half of the B2C ecommerce orders placed in 2012 were free-of-charge. As to payment methods, credit card ranked first, followed by Boleto Bancario, a local interbank payment system.

Local merchants such as online marketplace MercadoLibre, B2W Digital, with several ecommerce platforms, and Buscape, a price comparison website, were among the most active players in the B2C ecommerce market. They competed with global ecommerce companies like Wal-Mart and eBay, which were attracted by the market potential, especially in anticipation of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

In what concerns regulations, the Brazilian government, starting with May 2013, have imposed that online shops in the country should provide a registration number and full contact details for the customers’ convenience.

