Brazilian ecommerce expected to grow 18 percent in 2020

Ecommerce sales in Brazil should reach 106 billion reais ($24.6 billion) in 2020, the equivalent of 18% growth in relation to 2019. Marketplaces should be the main driver for the predicted increase, accounting for 38% of all orders placed online. Purchases through smartphones should represent 37% of all ecommerce transactions. According to The Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm), there should be about 135.000 ecommerce businesses operating in Brazil by the end of 2020. These will be mainly micro and small companies.

If the trade body's forecast is confirmed, 2020 will be the first year ecommerce revenue in Brazil will exceed the 100 billion reais mark. While large players such as Brazil tend to pave the way when it comes to broadening access to ecommerce, there are bottlenecks to ecommerce in the region, such as slow customs clearance, congestion and sub-standard infrastructure for last-mile delivery, in addition to the complexity of reverse logistics processes for returns.