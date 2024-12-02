Brazilian e-commerce market hits USD 13.01 billion in 2013

The year ended with 53 million e-customers. Fashion and accessories, home appliances, health and beauty, electronics and computers were the most outstanding categories in the period.

The report expects sales to rise 27% in 2014 reaching USD 16.5 billion (BRL 39.5 billion).

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.