Brazilian credit card issuer Afinz moves to FIS for processing services to support growth strategy

According to the press release, Afinz recently rebranded as part of a strategic business expansion into a fintech company offering a wide range of credit products and other financial services for consumers and retailers throughout Brazil.

Moreover, the company, which had been handling its card processing in-house, was looking to outsource its processing operations to a payments processing company with the scale and expertise needed to support its growth plans.

Furthermore, under the long-term agreement, FIS migrated Afinz from the company’s legacy processing onto the FIS credit card processing platform, enhancing the speed and efficiency of its operations. FIS will also provide processing services for a recently launched Afinz credit card co-branded with Visa.