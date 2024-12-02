Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura to adapt production to keep jobs

As a result, the company increased production of personal hygiene products such as soap, hand sanitiser, and moisturisers as demand for them grew. With many brick and mortar stores being now closed, ecommerce sales doubled in Brazil since the first quarantine measures, Nasdaq cited the company’s CEO, and as a result the company is focusing on this segment.

Furthermore, the company has promised to keep jobs of its 40,000 workers for at least two months and has eased terms for independent consultants responsible for the bulk of its sales, creating credit lines to help them.

Overall, Natura’s cash position of USD 770 million might face the crisis, the CEO concluded.