Brazil World Cup 2014 boosts overall tourist spending

The report in question analyses travel data and cross-border spend on all Visa products including credit debit and prepaid payment cards.

On 14 June 2014, international travelers to Brazil spent more than USD 10.7 million by using Visa products.

Visa research has also revealed that during the 4-day opening period of the tournament Gulf Cooperation Council region (GCC) visitors have spent more than USD 500, 000 on their Visa accounts, with UAE and Saudi Arabia making up 70% of the total. It means a 5-fold increase over the same 4-day period in 2013 and 47% more when compared to the opening 4-day period of the Confederations Cup (15-18 June, 2013).

The global attraction of the World Cup, coupled with the growing confidence and understanding of the convenience of electronic payment platforms, has led to a notable increase in card usage from the GCC region which was part of a total spending of 27 million from global visitors to Brazil during the period under review.

Customers spent mostly in categories such as lodging and accommodation which accounted for USD 5 million and in local restaurants at USD 2.5 million of the total international spend.