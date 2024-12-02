Brazil to become a great e-commerce market

The same source indicates that in Brazil, more consumers from lower income groups have begun to be comfortable shopping online. There were over 40 million online shoppers in Brazil in 2013, with the number topping 50 million by the end of 2013.

According to results, cross-border online shopping was popular in Brazil, which stimulates cross-border e-commerce business and brings more opportunities for the B2B e-commerce market. And the World Cup has really provided a boost to the Brazilian e-commerce segment, with a 27% increase in 2014 in relation to 2013 figures.

Moreover, the globalisation of markets, growing interpenetration of economies, rapid technological change, volatility of demand, wider variety of products available, faster delivery, quicker product development and low cost manufacturing indicate a new type of competitive environment.

The study points out that retailers are confident that e-commerce will flourish despite the hurdles. There is a great deal of optimism about the opportunity for e-commerce in the country going forward.

All of these factors are bringing more opportunities to retailers. This brand new supply chain of e-commerce updated in response to current trends will provide a wide range of categories of products with high quality and favourable prices.

