Brazil: RecargaPay raises USD 22 mln in Series B investment

New investors include IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, TheVentureCity and Ventech.

RecargaPay is focused on simplifying payments for banked and unbanked consumers in Brazil. It has a stellar 4.4 Google Play Store rating.

With this latest capital raise, RecargaPay will continue to focus on building products and technology that makes a big difference in the lives of many in Brazil.

In April 2017, JetBlue Technology Ventures made an undisclosed investment in the two-year-old startup. RecargaPay had previously raised USD 2.3 million in seed funding from Binary Capital, Eniac Ventures, Expansion Venture Capital and Floodgate.

RecargaPay is a financial technology company in Brazil that has reached 10 million mobile wallets. Its goal is to simplify daily transactions by focusing on user experiences ranging from mobile top-ups, transport cards, bill payments, gift cards and much more.