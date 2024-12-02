Brazil Post partners Alibaba for ecommerce development

Via the partnership, Brazilian retailers, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, will have access to the Chinese market via Alibaba’s retail platforms.

In addition, Alibaba’s websites, including Alibaba.com, AliExpress and Tmall.com and its retail partners will be able to sell into the Brazilian market, where Alibaba already has 2 million registered users.

The deal is also aimed at improving the logistical arrangements between the two countries, according to Brazil Post representatives.

The Chinese company accounts for about 60% of all parcels delivered in China, with its 2 largest websites handling the equivalent of USD 70 billion in sales in 2012.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.