Brazil: over 10 million first e-shoppers in 2014

Total ecommerce spending rose 6% in 2014, compared to 2013, despite the current economic instability, according to data from the market research company E-bit, e-commercefacts.com reports. Each online customer spent an average of USD 126.

Ecommerce Growth in Brazil continues despite recession and has reached a 24% rise in 2014 totaling 61.6 million unique consumers buying online since 2000. Of them, 51.5 million, more than a quarter of Brazilian population, were actively buying online during 2014.

In 2015, ecommerce in Brazil is expected to reach USD 17 billion to 20% increase in relation to 2014. Mobile commerce also continues to grow steadily, but remains incipient in Brazil representing only 9.7% of all 2014 ecommerce transactions.

