Brazil: online grocery sales still marginal

Online sales of packaged food reached USD 259 million in 2014, up from USD 233 million in 2013. The total internet sales in Brazil stood at USD 12.3 billion in 2014, according to data from market research company Euromonitor.

Online sales accounts for 5% of total revenues at Muffato, one of Brazils top ten retailers. Muffatos online shopping service is available in 16 cities in Paraná and the neighbouring state of São Paulo. Similar to other emerging markets, the majority of Brazilian consumers either prefer to shop for food in person or do not see online grocery as something they can afford.

The E-bit consultancy estimates the general ecommerce sector will grow by 20% in 2015, with grocery growing at the same rate. Some retailers also have greater expectations, such as Donadon which foresees a 30% year on year growth for the online sales of Muffato Group. Online food and beverage sales will become a USD 548.6 million market by 2019, up from the USD 346.7 million in 2014.

