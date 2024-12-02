Brazil: m-commerce up to 84 percent a year - report

In June 2013, mobile transactions represented 3.8 % of the total e-commerce in Brazil — by June 2014, that number had gone up to 7 %. During that period, 2.89 million transactions were carried out, the equivalent of USD 497 million, according to the report WebShoppers by consultancy firm e-Bit. The key segments are fashion and accessories with 18 % of all sales, followed by cosmetics and health products with 16 % and electronics with 11 %.

The report estimates that if the same growth rate is maintained, by the end of 2014, mobile transactions will represent 10 % of all online commerce in Brazil.

In Brazil, the lack of readiness for mobile, the precarious 3G coverage and low penetration of residential Wifi are the main hurdles for further development of mobile commerce in the country, says the e-Bit report.