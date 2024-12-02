Brazil: GlobalCollect opens new Sao Paulo office

The Sao Paulo office is the fifth new GlobalCollect office to open in the last 12 months, following Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo and Brisbane, which all opened in the second half of 2013.

Research by market research firm eMarketer shows total B2C ecommerce sales in Latin America grew by 28% in 2013. The company further forecasts significant growth in the number of digital buyers in the region, with the addressable markets in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina predicted to expand by 79%, 114% and 60% respectively by 2018.

With offices in Argentina and Brazil, as well as having presence in Mexico, Colombia, Perú, Chile and other Latin American growth markets, GlobalCollect offers a solution to help international merchants tap into the region.

GlobalCollect’s Argentina-based subsidiary Sub1 has its own software factory and provides access to more than 50 local payment methods and more than12 local acquirers across the region. In 2013, Sub1 outperformed the overall Latin American ecommerce market, growing revenues by 46%.

Data analysis by GlobalCollect, using the Elevate Business Intelligence solution the company recently made available to clients, shows Average Transaction Values across the region are trending lower year-on-year - a clear indication that the ecommerce market is maturing beyond travel, with its historically high Average Transaction Values, to industries such as retail, gaming and digital goods, which tend to have lower Average Transaction Values.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, GlobalCollect has regional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, South America and the EU focused on bringing local presence with global reach and services to clients.