Brazil: Ecommerce on the rise in 2014

According to data from ecommerce consultancy E-bit, cited by online media outlet Telecompaper, 10 million Brazilians used the internet for the first time during the period under review. The same source mentions that there was an increase of about 25% in the number of users compared to 2013. Growth is expected to continue in 2015, although at a reduced rate.

Research unveils that a 20% increase in online purchases compared to 2014 is also expected.