Brazil: Easy Taxi teams up with payleven for m-payment solution

With this solution, passengers who use the Easy Taxi app to book a ride are enabled to pay for their rides by card. They need to enter their credit card details inside the Easy Taxi app once, which are then transmitted to and stored in payleven’s payment system. Once stored, passengers can use these payment details for all upcoming cab rides.

Easy Taxi has a network of more than 155,000 cab drivers and 7 million users worldwide.

In March 2014, payleven unveiled the launch of a near field communication (NFC) mobile chip & PIN card reader to the European market for Q2 2014.