Brazil-based gaming company Wildlife Studios reaches USD 3 bln valuation

According to Reuters, Wildlife, developing mobile games, was already a unicorn since December 2019, with a USD 1 billion valuation, after raising USD 60 million from the US-based hedge fund Benchmark Capital.

Wildlife was founded in 2011 and said it wants to use the funds to carry out new acquisitions and become a gaming platform for mobile devices. Among its more popular games are Tennis Clash and multiplayer online game Zooba.

Wildlife Studios is one of the largest game developers in the world, by number of downloads. It has released over 60 games to date, and its games have been downloaded by close to 2 billion users in 115 countries. The company employs around 500 people across six offices in four countries.