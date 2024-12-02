Brazil-based Cielo to sell mobile payment device in deal with telecoms

The mobile phone will also function as credit and debit card reader, thus Cielo, a Brazil-based payment processor, is aiming its smartphone device at small merchants and service providers such as taxi drivers.

Buyers of Cielo’s smartphone will not, however, be limited to Claro and TIM’s networks. They will be able to use any mobile carrier’s network for the payments-enabled smartphone, which will be sold under the local Quantum brand and use an Android operating system.

Cielo desires to use the smartphone as a platform to sell additional products and services, according to the company, thereby boosting margins.