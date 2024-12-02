Brazil: Banrisul selects Verifones mobile payment solution

By providing Verifone’s EMV-enabled mobile payment solution, Banrisul enables its merchant customers to accept payments using smartphones and tablets in virtually any type of environment. Banrisul has selected the platform following a successful pilot test by door-to-door cosmetics merchants and taxi cab drivers during the height of the tourist influx surrounding the 2014 World Cup.

VeriFone Systems is a US-based electronic payment services provider. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point-of-sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets.

In recent news, Procesos de Medios de Pago, the MasterCard acquirer in Peru, has unveiled that is set to provide EMV-capable mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals from VeriFone to merchant customers in Peru throughout 2014 and 2015.