Brazil: Adyens payment transactions volume up 160 percent in 2014

Adyen currently has around 200 clients in Brazil including global companies such as Groupon, EasyTaxi, and Crocs, and local businesses such as Azul Linhas Aéreas, O Boticário, Hering, and OLX. Adyen started to process payments in Brazil in 2010 when it partnered with Groupon to launch its operation in the market. Soon after, Adyen opened its São Paulo office, comprised of a team of local payments experts.

On a global level, Adyen processed USD 25 billion of transactions in 2014, and received an investment of USD 250 million from investment funds, including General Atlantic, to focus on its global expansion.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses with a single global platform to accept payments anywhere in the world. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies.

