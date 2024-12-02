Brazil: 67% of citizens make purchases via mobile - survey

According to the ‘Brazilians and M-commerce’ survey issued by the mobile payments company Pagtel and marketing and advertising company Mobi.life, out of those who have purchased online, 60% made purchases via the websites of the stores and 37% used intermediate services for their purchases, such as PayPal, Pagseguro and Buscapé. Additionally, 32% used app stores, such as Google Play and Apple store, 24% chose to use shopping applications and 10% used SMS (content about soccer, horoscope etc).

The computer is still the favorite device for virtual shopping. While 92% claimed to shop with certain frequency by using a computer, 26% mentioned doing the same via mobile phones, and 21%, with tablets. While 79% of the interviewees use a computer to access the internet bank, 54% access banks with smartphones, and 22% with tablets.

There are product categories which are considered more adequate for mobile shopping or payment, such as: tickets (61%), virtual content (55%), electronic devices (52%), cultural products, like CDs, books and DVDs (47%), food delivery (44%), among others.

Among the factors that make users feel safer when shopping with a mobile device are the confidence on the website brand, application or application store (80%), the accepted forms of payment (56%), safety terms published in the website or app (47%), comments of other users (39%), typing a personal password (37%), biometric recognition (20%), visual recognition by images (15%), and voice recognition (12%).

Mobile ads are more criticised than praised, the same study indicates. Voice messages are the least appreciated (88% do not approve of the received message), followed by banners in games (disapproved by 74%) and banners in applications (70% do not appreciate the content).

The study was conducted between May - June 2014 on 480 people and, among them, 96% had smartphones, 54% had their own tablets and 50% had both devices.