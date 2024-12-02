Braspag obtains certification strengthening corporate governance for business continuity

The process lasted around a year and was supported by an independent certification company contracted by Braspag that was responsible for the evaluations resulting in the certification recommendation. These evaluations include operational risks, analysis and business impacts, evaluation of threats and vulnerabilities, business continuity plans, recovery strategy, etc. During this period, a number of simulations were carried out and changes were made to improve operational efficiency throughout the company.



Improvements include crisis, recovery procedures, increased operational resilience, customer communication and other training courses. Continuity management helps businesses understand the impact of each risk their operations face,prepare to manage these risks throughout their processes and implement the necessary contingency plans. Additionally, it ensuring that service outages are mitigated and recovery takes place in due time.

This is common practice in foreign countries, principally those that face more frequent natural disasters. However, certification is not restricted to these adverse events and includes business continuity during financial crises. Braspags ISO 22301 certificate has been in place since March 29, 2015 and is valid until March, 2018.

A Cielo group company, Braspag is a developer of payment processing (gateways), reconciliation, antifraud, tokenization and checkout solutions. The company has a direct presence in countries throughout the region and has links to the US through another group company.