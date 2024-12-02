



As part of this collaboration, Brankas is set to support PeekUp Pay with instant disbursement capabilities in the PeekUp Driver app, which is currently available on the Google Play Store and App Store.











Brankas – PeekUp collaboration objectives





According to PeekUp’s officials, one of the company’s priorities is to ensure that its drivers are paid on time while also maintaining platform fees low. Brankas offers real-time settlements with an enhanced onboarding process, which aligns with PeekUp’s commitment to delivering an improved experience for both driver-partners and customers.



Representatives from Brankas underlined that, in the mobility industry, real-time payments represent an important part of getting individuals and shipments to their destinations on time without encountering delays, app errors, or fraud. By partnering with PeekUp Pay, the company solidifies its commitment to providing enhanced payment solutions that can contribute to the efficiency of the transport ecosystem.



The partnership sees PeekUp Pay integrating Brankas Disburse API into the app that driver-partners leverage to pick up ride-hailing customers, receive earnings, and clock rewards. Brankas Disburse API, which allows bulk disbursements of loans, salary, payouts, and insurance, is set to enable PeekUp Pay to instantly deposit ride earnings into each driver partner's bank account. Considering that PeekUp announced in January 2024 that it intends to enter the Philippines market , aiming to provide an improved customer experience, the app is set to address a rise in cancellations, and priority bookings, and compete with Grab, another operator in the region.

Brankas’ past developments

As an Open Finance technology provider, Brankas offers API-based solutions, data, and payment solutions for financial service providers, including banks, lenders, e-wallets, and online businesses. The company collaborates with banks to develop and manage their Open Finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account openings, and remittances, among others. By leveraging Brankas’ Open Banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies, and digital banks can use its APIs to create new digital experiences for their users.



In addition to this announcement, Brankas entered several collaborations in recent months to support and advance its development strategy. For example, in September 2023, the company partnered with Konsentus to introduce centralised technology infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions to expedite Open Finance. The alliance intended to enable financial institutions, central banks, and regulators to accelerate their Open Finance journeys, with the integrated technology solutions from the two companies set to provide ease of use, security, and cost-efficiency for those setting up or participating in open ecosystems.