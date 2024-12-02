Branchspace partners with CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Through this partnership, airlines gain the ability to leverage both Branchspace and CellPoint Digital solutions to optimise their digital strategies, increase conversion rate, and improve the engagement of customers.

According to the official press release, there’s a growing demand from airlines for streamlined technologies that can help support their ambitions in terms of end-to-end customer focus and business growth. The partnership between Branchspace and Cellpoint Digital will result in impactful digital solutions that can address this demand.

For instance, the two companies are launching an airline-specific payments ecosystem with numerous new payment providers. The implementation of this system aims to minimise payment processing costs and provide access to a global suite of alternative payment methods. By adopting this solution, airlines will also gain access to a new customisable website and mobile app, which can help improve conversions, personalisation, and customer engagement.

In the company press release, representatives from CellPoint talked about the new opportunities unlocked via their partnership with Branchspace. They revealed that the partnership has already impacted a prominent customer and will expand to other airlines in the future.

Officials from Branchspace highlighted the importance of their solutions and their ability to help airlines in their mission to improve customer service. They also mentioned the positive impact of transforming airlines into true retailers to ensure that they’re able to keep up with a highly dynamic market environment.

CellPoint Digital also partnered with a Brazil-based airline

In June 2023, CellPoint Digital worked with Brazil-based airline GOL to orchestrate its payments. By leveraging the capabilities of CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration Platform, Velocity, GOL estimated that it could increase monthly transactions to almost 2 million TRX.

Executives from CellPoint Digital said that more and more airlines across the globe are turning to CellPoint Digital as they recognise their expertise in the complex space of airline payments. They also expressed their happiness to welcome GOL as one of their airline customers and looked forward to watching its growth increase as it leverages the capabilities of the payment orchestration platform.

The airline’s representatives revealed that they have developed a strong consultative relationship with CellPoint Digital, whose advice on potential payment partners in different countries has been invaluable.