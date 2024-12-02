Branch has partnered with Lead Bank for an additional card-issuing collaboration to support its workforce payments platform and expansion.

Following the announcement, Lead Bank will become a sponsor for Branch’s suite of workforce payments solutions, including its app and card, which offer a digital banking account and debit card, as well as Branch’s white label products for custom-branded payment solutions for businesses.

Improved solutions for workforce challenges

US-based Lead Bank offers a compliant, technology-driven banking infrastructure. Its BaaS platform provides programmable products designed for direct integration into transaction workflows to allow fintechs, consumers, and digital asset companies to scale compliantly.

Branch delivers fast and flexible payment options for both W-2 and 1099 workforces at US companies, including cashless tips and mileage reimbursement, earned wage access products, 1099 contractor payouts, off-cycle payments, paycards, and direct deposit options. Earners who sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles.

Lead Bank believes that Branch’s operations are fuelled by the ever-growing demand for simple workforce payments. The two companies share a belief that a development-first approach is key in banking services, and that they can use technology to optimise the financial lives of businesses, their employees, and their customers. The partnership will support the growth of the workforce payments platform as it expands in industries such as hospitality, gig platforms & marketplaces, staffing services, construction, logistics, and agriculture.

The two companies want to deliver financial services tailored to the real-world needs and demands of their customers, serving as firms that support innovation. As Lead Bank unifies regulatory expertise and modern technology, Branch can leverage this partnership to scale its offerings and provide fast payment experiences to a wider customer base.