Branch launches faster, more flexible payout options for earners

Complementing the platform’s range of offerings for accelerating payments and its mobile wallet, Branch Direct is a web-based, instant payment solution that allows companies to pay out workers directly to an existing bank account.











Accelerated, no code solution for instant payouts and easy onboarding

Branch Direct provides businesses with an effortless, code-free accelerated payments platform, which can be implemented swiftly within a matter of days. With no need for engineering support or prior funding, companies can activate the Branch Direct web portal, enabling their workers to opt for immediate earnings sent directly to their personal bank accounts via linked debit cards.

Businesses can effortlessly onboard and remunerate individuals for completed tasks using Branch Direct, even during unconventional hours such as nights, weekends, and holidays. Furthermore, Branch Direct extends fee-free alternatives for earners to receive payments, including instant payouts to a Branch account and ACH transfers to a personal bank account.

For businesses looking to quickly embed instant payments directly into their work portals or applications, Branch also offers Branch Direct Embedded. Branch Direct Embedded allows companies to incorporate Branch Direct into an existing mobile application or platform for a uniform work and pay experience, including the ability to offer an instant payment option directly into their onboarding flow. An easy, low-code integration, Branch Direct Embedded can be set up as easily with three API calls and one web widget.





What does Branch do?

Branch is a workforce payments platform that helps businesses compete for workers by enabling instant payments and other financial services with easy to launch solutions.

By replacing slow, expensive pay processes with one that works better for everyone, Branch enables companies to better attract, engage, and retain their workforce. Workers that sign up with Branch can receive a digital bank account, debit card, free instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks.

Branch partners with the US-based companies in logistics, last-mile delivery, manufacturing, restaurants/hospitality, and healthcare.