Branch integrates with Domino's PULSE to deliver Domino's employees faster payments

Used by Domino’s franchises throughout the US, the Domino’s PULSE Franchise Office System aggregates franchisees’ financial, payroll, and other store information with Domino’s system-wide PULSE in-store order entry system (PULSE).

Through the partnership, Branch will integrate with Servant System’s software to offer Domino’s franchisees data transfer and access to Branch’s capabilities, including faster payment options and financial wellness tools for employees.

Current store payment systems demand large quantities of cash on-site, which can lead to higher levels of theft, loss, and administrative time. With Branch, Domino’s franchise owners can instantly pay employees wages, tips, and mileage onto the Branch digital wallet and debit card, without requiring pre-funding, cash reserves, or changes to payroll, according to the official press release.