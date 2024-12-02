Braintree, Samsung team up for in-app payments

With just a few lines of code, merchants can integrate Samsung Pay into their checkout process, allowing users to transact in a familiar way with their favorite merchants. Boxed is among the first merchants to adopt Samsung Pay via Braintree.

By allowing US merchants to accept Samsung Pay through Braintree, the two companies aim to break down barriers at checkout for merchants and deliver more choice within the checkout experience.

Earlier in 2018, PayPal consumers in the US were granted the posibility to use PayPal within Samsung Pay at millions of retailers.