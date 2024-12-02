Braintree launches One Touch mobile payments internationally

Therefore, One Touch has launched in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK. With One Touch, people can pay across their favourite apps in one touch across platforms, without the need for usernames and passwords each time they pay.

A number of apps around the world have already enabled One Touch. US-based Jane.com, ParkWhiz, StubHub, Type Tees by Threadless and YPlan, have enabled One Touch, as well Fashionis in Italy. Others like Cabonline in Sweden, JustPark in the UK and Polagram in France are planning to integrate in the coming weeks.

To enable One Touch, merchants need to integrate with Braintree’s v.zero SDK.

In recent news, Braintree has announced that it supports Apple Pay, meaning that Braintree is set to be capable of processing Apple Pay transactions if customers choose to accept Apple Pay in their app.