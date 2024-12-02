Braintree announces Apple Pay support

Braintree’s v.zero SDK will enable clients to accept credit and debit cards, as well as other payment methods and wallets including PayPal and soon bitcoin via Coinbase, as well as Apple Pay and any other future forms of payments or wallets that become relevant.

In recent news, Apple has introduced its new mobile payments tool, dubbed Apple Pay, which will be included on the iPhone 6, as well as the company’s new wearable device, Apple Watch. With Apple Pay, iPhone users hold their phones up to near-field communication (NFC) terminals, hold their finger onto the device’s fingerprint sensor and the transaction is completed wirelessly.