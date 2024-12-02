Bradesco and Claro to launch NFC mobile payments in Brazil

Under the terms of the partnership, Claro and Bradesco are set to commercially launch an NFC mobile payments service in the state of São Paulo during H1 2014, ahead of a national rollout that is set to reach a combined customer base of 85 million consumers.

Giesecke & Devrient are set to supply the TSM platforms used by both Claro and Bradesco and also provide Claro with SkySIM CX SIM cards, used to store both Visa and MasterCard account details, and its SmartTrust Portigo mobile wallet software. This is set to be pre-installed on Claro NFC handsets and is also set to be available to download by existing NFC phone owners. Customers are then set to be able to make NFC payments at any of the 200,000 points-of-sale (POS) in Brazil which are equipped to process contactless payments.

Claro has previously piloted an NFC transit ticketing service in Rio de Janeiro in partnership with three other carriers. Bradesco has also worked with Telefonica-owned operator Vivo on NFC and piloted NFC with telco TIM in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in June 2013.