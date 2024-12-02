Through this partnership, Akij Logistics will allow customers to make payments for air tickets directly via its website and mobile app, which now support both Visa and MasterCard transactions. Akijair.com, an online travel agency, offers a range of services including air tickets, tour packages, and additional travel-related options.

The agreement also streamlines the process for refund or ticket cancellation requests, improving the speed at which these transactions are handled through BRAC Bank’s Online Merchant Service Portal. In essence, the Online Merchant Service Portal, equipped with advanced payment capabilities, will provide customers of Akij Logistics with a more efficient, cashless transaction experience.

Officials from BRAC Bank and Akij Logistics, were present to sign the agreement at BRAC Bank's Dhaka headquarters. This collaboration is in line with BRAC Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance the online payment experience while prioritising security and efficiency in the ecommerce sector.

A closer look at BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has been one of the fastest-growing banks in Bangladesh with a particular focus on the SME segment, as the press release says. With more than 1 million customers, the bank is a collateral-free SME financier. A member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), it intends to serve as a standard bearer for governance, transparency, ethics, and compliance.

In March 2023, Newgen, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, announced that BRAC Bank has successfully implemented Newgen's DMS. With the deployment, the bank obtained a centralised repository for securely managing its end-to-end physical and electronic records while retaining integrity and authenticity. The system allowed the bank to stay compliant, facilitated instant uploading of documents, triggered automatic e-mail alerts and notifications, and ensured integration with the core banking applications and third-party systems.