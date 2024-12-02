Under a three-year agreement, Resident Advisor will integrate BR-DGE’s multi-acquiring, dynamic routing, and payment method connectivity services into its new ticketing system. The initial phase will focus on optimising card and digital wallet transactions for online and mobile ticket purchases.

Over time, the partnership will expand to include local payment options and new gateways designed for regional markets.

Integration of BR-DGE’s payment services

Resident Advisor, founded in 2001 and based in London, serves as a platform for discovering electronic music, artists, and events. Processing millions of transactions annually, the company is developing a new core ticketing platform that incorporates BR-DGE’s infrastructure to support its continued growth.

In the company press release, officials from Resident Advisor stated that the new platform represents a significant improvement in the company’s technological capabilities and an important part of its long-term growth strategy. They noted that BR-DGE’s expertise in payment orchestration makes it a suitable partner for this transition.

In turn, representatives from BR-DGE remarked that the expansion of the events and music industry has increased consumer expectations for payment options. They described Resident Advisor’s new platform as a significant step in the company’s development, with BR-DGE supporting its ability to handle complex payment integrations.

A primary consideration in selecting BR-DGE was its experience in helping enterprise merchants enhance their payment processes. Beyond ticket sales, BR-DGE’s services will also facilitate payments to local stakeholders, including venues, DJs, and security providers. As Resident Advisor moves into the Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets, BR-DGE’s system will provide access to region-specific payment methods, improve transaction success rates, and help manage foreign exchange costs.

BR-DGE connects more than 400 payment technology solutions, offering independent and vendor-agnostic services to merchants. Founded in Edinburgh in 2018, the company processes millions of transactions monthly across sectors such as travel, ecommerce, and gaming.