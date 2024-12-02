BR-DGE partners with Volt





BR-DGE retailers may access a world of payment providers, fraud capabilities, and alternative payment ways through a single point of integration. This new collaboration will allow BR-DGE merchants to make use of Volt's Open Banking platform, which links to over 1,800 worldwide institutions and directs payments in real-time across its network to optimise payment flows.











BR-DGE businesses will now have access to Circuit Breaker, Volt's first fraud protection solution, which was developed to combat fraudulent activities by recognising and stopping suspicious payment activity. This partnership comes on the heels of the recent release of BR-DGE's fraud reduction product Vault, which enables merchants to reduce fraud rates by using the power of network tokenisation.

Volt is one of Europe's fastest-growing Open Banking providers, partnering with a diverse range of merchants across industries and geographies. BR-DGE retailers may now benefit from Volt's platform's security and efficiency while providing consumers with a smooth payment experience.





The benefits of the partnerships

The collaboration comes as merchant demand for first-rate Open Banking technology grows, and it echoes recent data indicating that Open Banking usage in the UK has reached a milestone of 7 million consumer and SME customers. Businesses seeking lower payments infrastructure costs, low-to-no fraud rates, real-time settlements, and the ability to provide clients with a high-quality user experience are driving growing merchant adoption.

Volt joins over 300 technology and payment providers that have signed on for BR-DGE's partnership program to give merchants with access to a worldwide marketplace of payment services via a single integration.

The BR-DGE Partnership Program brings together over 300 payment providers and technological solutions to help merchants optimise their payments stack, have access to cutting-edge payment technologies, and profit from payment orchestration. Partners may recruit new merchants, retain customer relationships, simplify merchant onboarding, and get access to marketing and sales resources by utilising BR-DGE's independent payment orchestration platform and network of payment innovators.





BR-DGE’s latest partnerships

BR-DGE and Visa have agreed to a three-year agreement to provide businesses and customers with enhanced payment options. According to BR-DGE official business sources, the BR-DGE – Visa cooperation will allow retailers to offer payment solutions and experiences that are integrated into their existing payments stack while promoting customer loyalty.

Recently, the firm established a cooperation with American Express to increase retailers' Open Banking capabilities. The cooperation with American Express aims to improve the merchant and customer payment experience by delivering a 'frictionless' and secure Open Banking solution.

American Express's payment solution Pay with Bank Transfer enables real-time Open Banking payments for brands, complementing BR-DGE's operations in travel and retail. Customers can pay online in a simple, efficient, and secure manner using Pay with Bank Transfer, and because payments are processed directly from their account, retailers may cut transaction costs, boost conversion, and prevent fraudulent activity.