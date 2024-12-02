BR-DGE aims to expand its presence among travel companies and booking platforms, helping them access a wider range of payment options, lower operational costs, and an optimised tech stack.











A wider range of payments for Traveltek

Global travel is surging, with 68% of people planning to travel in the next 12 months and 84% planning to spend the same amount or more on their holidays next year as they did this year, according to ABTA.

As many businesses in the travel, gaming, and digital goods industries seek to consolidate different gateways and expand payment method connectivity, BR-DGE aims to help them tap into new services and select one or multiple orchestration layers through a single integration. This will provide a consistent customer experience across multiple touchpoints.

This partnership follows Traveltek’s recent acquisition by Juniper Group in 2024, its expansion into the US, and the GBP 1.3 million secured in seed funding for technology development. By collaborating with BR-DGE, the travel company plans to simplify searching, booking and managing leisure travel, offering their merchants optimised technologies to support their business growth.

Under the new deal, BR-DGE’s payment orchestration solution will be integrated into Traveltek’s internet booking engine, iSell. The improved offering will enable Traveltek to access BR-DGE’s modular payments capabilities, such as payment method connectivity, tokenisation, dynamic smart routing and multi-acquiring, and data analytics through a single integration into BR-DGE’s platform.

Designed exclusively for the travel industry, iSell is used by travel businesses globally and its giving merchants the opportunity to create customised holidays for their clients. iSell offers access to flights, hotels, cruises, tours, and ancillary products directly through the platform.

BR-DGE works as an independent, vendor-agnostic partner that offers over 400 payment technology solutions in one platform. It plans to provide Traveltek’s merchants with simplified integrations, interoperability, speed to market, improved customer experience and new growth opportunities.

