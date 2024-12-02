This partnership will provide the business with access to a wide array of payment providers and alternative payment methods via BR-DGE’s orchestration platform, ultimately ensuring a seamless booking experience for its customers. BR-DGE will enable Travel Counsellors to fully utilise their dynamic rules engine to build a multi acquirer strategy across its global business operations.







BR-DGE previous partnerships

BR-DGE offers an independent payment orchestration platform, enabling merchants to build resilience, consolidate reporting and innovate at speed. BR-DGE ensures merchants deliver a streamlined end-to-end payment experience.

In June 2022, BR-DGE partnered with Trust Payments to provide its merchants access to the latter’s Converged Commerce offerings. The partnership was meant to enable BR-DGE customers to access Trust Payments’ technology, including an all-in-one payments platform, risk management tools, Anti Money Launder (AML), and fraud detection features.

Previously, in Q4 2021, the company had formed a partnership with Open Data and payments platform Moneyhub to accelerate the use of Open Banking payments to provide a new digital way to pay.





Travel payments in 2022

BR-DGE officials have assessed that the travel sector is on track for a strong recovery; Travel Counsellors was well placed to bounce back and, according to company sources, they had a significant upkick in bookings in 2022 as sales levels reach 140% of 2019.

Company research cited by BR-DGE has shown that over 13.4% of online transactions in the travel sector fail. As demand returns, with consumers expecting a seamless booking experience and merchants aiming to lift margins, payment orchestration has been deemed vital to boosting the sector’s resilience and increasing conversion rates, company officials concluded.