BR-DGE partners with Hands In





Following the collaboration, BR-DGE’s partnership program will bring together multiple payment and technology providers to offer merchants and customers their payment stacks, as well as access to the latest payment innovation and the possibility to benefit from payment orchestration.

BR-DGE traders will be offered access to Hands In’s cost-splitting service while using BR-DGE’s Connect solution. This will reduce the checkout for group bookings, driving sales, as well as enabling merchants to meet the payment demands and preferences of clients and users. By integrating with Hands In, BR-DGE’e customers and a broader network of payment processors will be given access to enhanced technology in payments.

The collaboration is especially relevant to traders and merchants in the travel, hospitality, and leisure sectors, where group payments usually have higher failed payment rates because the customers often purchase the entire cost of travel, trips, and excursions with one card. By combining their suite of services, Hands In and BR-DGE aim to improve the overall client experience, making group payments easier, more efficient, and more secure.









BR-DGE’s strategy of development

Payment orchestration provider BR-DGE had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, across several geographic areas in the world.

In May 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Volt, a real-time payments provider, in order to support merchants in countering payment fraud. Following this deal, BR-DGE retailers were given the possibility to access new payment providers, fraud capabilities, as well as alternative payment ways through the use of a single point of integration. BR-DGE merchants were enabled to use Volt’s Open Banking platform, which linked them to over 1,000 worldwide institutions and directed payments in real-time across the network, for optimising payment flows.

Earlier in the same month, BR-DGE partnered with American Express to enhance the Open Banking capabilities for traders and merchants. This aimed to improve the customer experience of payments by offering an Open Banking service that was both frictionless and secure.

At the end of April 2023, the UK-based company rolled out `Vault`, a network of tokenisation products, in order to deliver transaction security to its traders and payment partners. Amid multiple changes made in the payment technology sector, BR-DGE Vault was designed to allow merchants to use the benefits of an independent and improved tokenisation solution.

The Network Tokenisation represents a service where a client card’s primary account number (PAN) is replaced by a unique payment card scheme token. This is restricted to only be used with a certain device merchant, type of transaction, or channels.