BR-DGE partners with Discover Global Network

Through this partnership, BR-DGE's merchants will gain access to the rapidly growing Discover Global Network, which saw card spending exceeding USD 550 billion worldwide in 2022 according to the official press release. Leveraging BR-DGE's established position in the market, Discover Global Network will gain access to a global network that serves merchants in various sectors, including travel, leisure, and retail.

The collaboration aims to enhance acceptance capabilities, allowing BR-DGE merchants to offer diverse payment options to customers. By accepting cards running on Discover Global Network, merchants can accommodate global customers' preferences in terms of how, when, and where they want to make payments. BR-DGE's recent research underscores the significance of payment option availability, with 32% of consumers prioritising this factor in their purchasing decisions.

In line with BR-DGE's commitment to assisting merchants in building brand loyalty, Discover Global Network seeks to provide cardholders with a seamless payment experience. Combining this with BR-DGE's cross-border optimisation and market expansion capabilities, merchants can extend their services to international travellers, including the 305 million Discover Global Network Cardholders across 25 network alliances, Discover, and Diners Club International Cardholders.

In the official press release, representatives from BR-DGE expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Discover's global leadership in payments. The partnership aligns with BR-DGE's strategy of offering merchants a platform that facilitates business growth, loyalty-building, and meeting consumer expectations by selecting optimal payment solutions.

In turn, officials from Discover, acknowledged BR-DGE as an innovative payment orchestrator, emphasising the collaborative effort's potential to streamline payment processes for merchants and provide access to a global payments network.

More information about BR-DGE

BR-DGE's Partnership Program, comprising over 300 payment providers and technology solutions, aims to enhance merchant capabilities, including authorisation rates, end-to-end payment journeys, commercial leverage, and overall payment resilience.

BR-DGE aims to improve online payments for merchants by simplifying the integration of a diverse range of payment options through a single access point. The company's platform supports merchants in optimising customer experiences, reducing friction, enhancing security, and fostering customer loyalty in an ever-evolving and competitive payment landscape.