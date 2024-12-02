



Through this move, AstroPay got integrated with BR-DGE’s platform, making it available as an APM for the latter’s merchant customers across several sectors, including ecommerce, travel, gaming, and digital goods. The collaboration also supports AstroPay’s development, scaling its reach via BR-DGE’s modular infrastructure, broad distribution network, and presence in high-demand verticals.











Upcoming benefits for users

As a vendor-agnostic payment orchestrator, BR-DGE allows merchants to scale, enter new markets, introduce more capabilities, reduce costs, and adapt to the evolving payments landscape. AstroPay multicurrency wallet users benefit from a range of financial benefits, with individuals and businesses being able to receive and withdraw international payments from global clients and platforms, mitigating usual transaction complexities. Additionally, with multi-currency storage and conversion features, travellers and digital nomads can manage their money more efficiently and benefit from competitive exchange rates.

Furthermore, AstroPay enables users to make cross-border transactions while receiving optimal foreign exchange rates, in turn ensuring that they benefit from added value when spending abroad. At the same time, customers are equipped with efficient transactions, allowing them to avoid high fees and slow processing times that are associated with traditional banking methods.

Commenting on the news, representatives from BR-DGE mentioned their company’s commitment to solving the disconnect between ecosystem participants by acting as a bridge and a single source of payment orchestration. The company intends to continue expanding its payment acceptance network and range of available payment methods, planning to ensure that customers can stay ahead of consumer demand.





