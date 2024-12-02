BR-DGE and Trust Payments expand payment offering to merchants

The new partnership will enable BR-DGE customers to access Trust Payments’ technology, including an all-in-one payments platform, risk management tools, Anti Money Launder (AML), and fraud detection features.

Through a single point of integration, BR-DGE’s merchants can access payment providers, fraud capabilities, and alternative payment methods. Coupled with Trust Payments' smart tools in storefront, payments, loyalty, and data management, the partnership offers a solution to improve offerings.

Businesses are combining different value propositions to meet the demand for new sales flows. From alternative currencies to online, offline, and mobile add-ons, this concept of Converged Commerce is offering merchants control, choice, and flexibility to create new offerings, as per the press release.

Trust Payments’ company officials stated that their partnership with BR-DGE will open up new possibilities for merchants. Their technology will drive choice and flexibility to tailor and layer ecommerce offerings to remain competitive and grow, fulfilling their vision for Converged Commerce.