BPS selected to design Philippines biometric ID cards

The Manila Bulletin reports that through this deal, the Central Bank is meant to provide the country’s biometric national identification card. This agreement has been approved by the Monetary Board, and the PSA is solely responsible for the information included in the national ID. Moreover, the PSA will collect data for the national ID credential, which aims to provide verifiable digital identity to many who are currently underserved.

The Philippine Identification System, or PhilSys, has a government budget of USD 39 to USD 58 million, and a pilot is planned for September or October 2019. It plans to register 107 million people for ID’s be the end of 2022.