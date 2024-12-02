bpost acquires Radial to expand ecommerce logistics

The development of parcel logistics is one of the most important areas for growth in the ecommerce sector. The new acquisition will help bpost to gain a stronger foothold in the ecommerce logistics supply chain by offering cross-border delivery services to its customers.

Radial is a provider of integrated ecommerce logistics and omnichannel technology solutions. In 2016, the company fulfilled over 306 million units for its retail customers, across 24 fulfilment centres. Radial also offers integrated services such as payment, tax and fraud protection services, fulfillment and customer care for brands and retailers.

Under the terms of the agreement, bpost will acquire 100% of the shares of Radial for an Enterprise Value of USD 820 million. The transaction is expected to close in the last quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.