BPI and Alipay+ enable global shopping for digital banking customers

Through this collaboration, BPI is now available as a payment option at regional and global online merchants supported by Alipay+, while users of BPI can make payments in these merchants with their preferred and familiar payment method.

With new technologies and products, Alipay+ has seen increased adoptions since its launch in 2020 among regional and global online merchants across ecommerce, digital entertainment and O2O, including brands such as Agoda, Apple, Foodpanda, Google, and SHEIN. More than 1 million offline merchants in major European and Asian markets have also partnered with Alipay+ since.

Alipay+’s merchants stated that digital payment is not only about mobile wallets, but also includes banking apps and other digitalised payment methods. Alipay+ is working closely with digital payment providers such as BPI to alleviate cross-border payments pain points for consumers. they are happy to partner with BPI to make regional and global brands more accessible to local consumers and to enhance their lifestyle.