Global payments solutions company BPC has launched Visa Flexible Credential (VFC) in Vietnam to accelerate payment transformation across Asia-Pacific.

The deployment of VFC, powered by BPC’s cloud-native SmartVista platform, reportedly enables financial institutions to issue Visa cards that make it possible for consumers to pick between different payment modes. More precisely, via a single Visa credential, the cardholder will get the option to decide how they pay – via debit, credit, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) or by using rewards points. This launch is anticipated to expand payment options and cater to the consumers’ diverse financial needs and preferences.

According to a BPC official cited in the official press release, being one of the first issuer processors to launch Visa Flexible Credential in Vietnam is an important moment for the company, especially as Vietnam is one of Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies. Because of SmartVista’s microservices architecture, BPC is now able to enable this service for any bank in Vietnam and the region in general.

The joint venture between BPC and Visa has the goal of helping financial institutions deliver payment experiences that give consumers more control. Moreover, the partnership aims to simplify multi-currency transactions and make it possible for issuers to offer a wider range of services to their customers.

Following the rollout in Vietnam, in the coming months, BPC and Visa are planning additional VFC deployments across Asia-Pacific and to continue their efforts to create digital-first payment ecosystems worldwide.