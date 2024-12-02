BPC extends its partnership with Bahrain-based FinTech IPS





Following this collaboration, the International Payment Services B.S.C. (IPS) will have the possibility of using BPC’s SmartVisa platform. This will allow the company to have payment activities that involve several third-party processing services, as well as prepaid cards, wallets, switching services or electronic payment gateway solutions. The platform also offers security and safety setups, while working efficiently and fast.

According to officials from BPC, the partnership with IPS provided the latter with all of the benefits that are integrated in the SmartVisa’s service, such as the capability for authorisation and switching, fraud monitoring, risk management, ATM management, or disputes and chargeback handling.

Over the four-year period of engagement, the SmartVisa served as a hub for multiple banks in the Middle East and Africa that incorporated their services over the years.

Following the extension, IPS will allow more banks into its processing centre, offering them secure services, for instance, channel management, ATM, PAS, internet, mobile banking, end-to-end merchant management, card issuing, and fraud prevention.

At the moment, BPC provides its clients with multiple products in the banking area, as well as in the payments one. In the banking area, customers can benefit from services such as card management, digital banking, API banking, and fraud management. When it comes to payments, the company offers switch and issuing services, as well as crypto and ecommerce ones.













In 2022, the payment solutions provider BPC has announced multiple partnerships, as well as product launches and guides.

In an article published in the Definitive Guide to Super Apps, BPC has explained the meaning of a Super App, what they are, how they can be used, the trends that exist across different geographies, as well as information about how a Super App can be built, with all its opportunities and success factors.

Earlier in 2022, BPC partnered with Neem, a Pakistan-based embedded finance platform to develop its embedded finance technology stack. Neem selected the SmartVisa platform as well, in order to power its embedded finance technology infrastructure and to offer a simple-to-use and secure client experience for its customers and their underbanked users.

In September of 2022, Allied Bank selected BPC to enable digital payment acceptance as a Merchant Acquirer to contribute towards the expansion of digital payments ecosystem. This collaboration provided frictionless merchant onboarding and payment experience for the customer of Allied Bank, as well as payment acceptance services. This ensured the clients that they can pay businesses the way they want to, in a fast and secure way.





