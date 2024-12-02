BPC expands into the Americas and Caribbean

The company will launch its full suite of SaaS cloud services leveraging Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), creating a centre of excellence to service its clients across North America, LATAM, and the Caribbean.

BPC’s latest service, SmartVista, represents a response to the growing trend among market industry players looking for a full-fledged outsource service to remove the burden of handling card and payment activities. SmartVista is specifically designed to look after the needs of organisations involved in processing electronic payments, based both on virtual and plastic cards. The BPC’s new suite of services includes, among others, processing international card issuing, service acquisition, ecommerce and payment gateway, and fraud management.

Launched in 1996, BPC serves over 20 financial institutions in 14 countries across North America, LATAM, and the Caribbean. Its main clients include banks, neobanks, rural banks, and transport operators.