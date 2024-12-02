BPC Banking Technologies to unveil SmartVista for Retailers

SmartVista for Retailers helps businesses streamline payment operations and support various payment methods and channels. The solution provides capabilities needed to support retail environments in an integrated package.

SmartVista for Retailers helps capture market opportunities by meeting the needs of changing markets. The solution supports single and multi-site retailers, as well as mono-retailers and retailers with multiple departments.

EMV (Europay Visa Mastercard) chip and magstripe, contactless and mobile, credit and debit cards, prepaid and virtual cards, gift cards and vouchers are among the supported payment options. SmartVista for Retailers is multi-channel, multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-institution and multi-acquirer.

SmartVista for Retailers also provides facilities needed to manage a POS network whether a mixed or homogeneous estate. Real-time monitoring across entire networks, and event notification facilities such as SMS and email, ensure action can be taken if network events occur.

SmartVista for Retailers supports incentive calculation and accounting, while providing many redemption options, including cash, discounted goods, free goods and fee reductions. SmartVista for Retailers can be connected to external systems to share information for co-branded programs.

SmartVista for Retailers is built on a multi-layered security framework and is Payment Card Industry Payment Application Data Security Standard (PCI PA-DSS) compliant. Retailers may choose to deploy SmartGuard, BPC’s fraud prevention solution which is designed to stop fraud in its tracks before it affects consumers.

