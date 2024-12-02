BPC and fintech Klap partner to boost payment processing across LATAM's Chile

BPC’s SmartVista Suite is designed to support smart payment services between merchant payments and their various products, services, and customers.

Founded in 2007, Klap connects large and small companies across Chile with bank issuers and service providers through its technologies and terminals.

The company features its in-house e-wallet that allows users to pay bills, top up mobile phones, make bank transfers and deposits, as well as shop online, without requiring a bank account or a payment card. It curently counts for over 70,000 affiliated businesses and a 15% market share in the food purchase industry.

By partnering with BPC, all the services provided by Klap will be integrated into a single platform solution and will help streamline the processes that support new customer features and requirements.

Moreover, the strategic agreement allows BPC to expand its presence in the LATAM region, after previous partnerships with banks, fintechs, and card issuing companies from Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.